Minerals Technologies Inc. (NYSE:MTX) Stake Cut by Victory Capital Management Inc.

Victory Capital Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Minerals Technologies Inc. (NYSE:MTX) by 3.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,187,049 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 36,436 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned 3.52% of Minerals Technologies worth $93,385,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Ziegler Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Minerals Technologies by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC now owns 22,866 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,799,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp lifted its stake in Minerals Technologies by 1.6% in the first quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 9,399 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $708,000 after buying an additional 147 shares during the last quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Minerals Technologies by 66.9% in the first quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 409 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 164 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Minerals Technologies by 19.6% during the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,103 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $83,000 after acquiring an additional 181 shares during the period. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its position in shares of Minerals Technologies by 2.5% during the second quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 11,676 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $919,000 after acquiring an additional 285 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.79% of the company’s stock.

Get Minerals Technologies alerts:

NYSE:MTX opened at $77.41 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.60 billion, a PE ratio of 18.70 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 2.80 and a current ratio of 3.69. Minerals Technologies Inc. has a 1 year low of $46.49 and a 1 year high of $88.62. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $78.29.

Minerals Technologies (NYSE:MTX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The basic materials company reported $1.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.04. Minerals Technologies had a net margin of 8.17% and a return on equity of 10.12%. Equities analysts expect that Minerals Technologies Inc. will post 5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 20th will be issued a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 19th. Minerals Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 5.01%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Minerals Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $89.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $73.00.

About Minerals Technologies

Minerals Technologies, Inc is a resource and technology-based company. It develops, produces, and markets a range of mineral, mineral-based, and synthetic mineral products. It operates through the following four segments: Performance Materials, Specialty Minerals, Refractories and Energy Services. The Performance Materials segment supplies bentonite and bentonite-related products, chromite and leonardite.

Read More: How to Use the MarketBeat Retirement Calculator

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MTX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Minerals Technologies Inc. (NYSE:MTX).

Receive News & Ratings for Minerals Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Minerals Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.