Mining Core Coin Tops One Day Trading Volume of $193.00 (MCC)

Mining Core Coin (CURRENCY:MCC) traded 26.5% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on August 25th. During the last week, Mining Core Coin has traded 0.1% higher against the dollar. Mining Core Coin has a total market capitalization of $21,749.31 and $193.00 worth of Mining Core Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Mining Core Coin coin can now be purchased for $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002043 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.17 or 0.00002396 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $25.86 or 0.00052812 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $61.03 or 0.00124649 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $76.46 or 0.00156161 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.74 or 0.00003544 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $48,940.40 or 0.99954808 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $503.80 or 0.01028950 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3,215.76 or 0.06567790 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Mining Core Coin’s total supply is 500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 34,458,624 coins. Mining Core Coin’s official Twitter account is @RudyRong3 . The official website for Mining Core Coin is miningcore.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Magic Cube is a decentralized ecosystem of entertainment based on BlockChain, committed to creating an MC world where everyone is the protagonist. Magic Cube Coin (MCC) is the only transaction object of the game GTO Token. Secondly, the platform cryptocurrency of the MC exchange has the natural platform currency attributes such as dividends, fee reduction, and voting rights. Besides, the MCC circulation will be fixed at 20 billion pieces. And never increase. “

