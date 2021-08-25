Mint Club (MINT) Price Tops $0.0000 on Exchanges

Mint Club (CURRENCY:MINT) traded up 7.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on August 25th. One Mint Club coin can now be purchased for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Mint Club has a total market capitalization of $2.12 million and approximately $23,605.00 worth of Mint Club was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Mint Club has traded 35.5% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Mint Club alerts:

Uniswap (UNI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.03 or 0.00055411 BTC.

Doctors Coin (DRS) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.86 or 0.00001764 BTC.

Archer DAO Governance Token (ARCH) traded 47.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.51 or 0.00005559 BTC.

Peony (PNY) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00000813 BTC.

Parachute (PAR) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0048 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Public Mint (MINT) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000279 BTC.

ACoconut (AC) traded 11.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000601 BTC.

AllSafe (ASAFE) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0374 or 0.00000077 BTC.

HollyWoodCoin (HWC) traded 10.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0075 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Rupee (RUP) traded 48.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0014 or 0.00000003 BTC.

About Mint Club

Mint Club (MINT) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Mint Club’s total supply is 1,149,363,840,000 coins and its circulating supply is 920,363,840,000 coins. Mint Club’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Mintcoin is a community owned and operated pure PoS coin. Send your coins to your wallet and earn high yielding interest for saving your coins while securing the Mintcoin network. There is no coin cap, in order to replace lost coins and provide sustainable global scalability. The coin now runs 100% POS (proof-of-stake) to secure the network. After the year 2016, Stakers aka Minters will receive a fixed 5% APR (annual percentage rate) indefinitely, as a reward for securing the network. “

Mint Club Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mint Club directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Mint Club should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Mint Club using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Mint Club Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Mint Club and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.