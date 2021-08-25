Mirrored Netflix (mNFLX) Price Up 3.2% Over Last Week

Mirrored Netflix (CURRENCY:mNFLX) traded up 0.4% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on August 25th. One Mirrored Netflix coin can currently be bought for $551.59 or 0.01127829 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Mirrored Netflix has traded up 3.2% against the US dollar. Mirrored Netflix has a total market capitalization of $25.51 million and $27,571.00 worth of Mirrored Netflix was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Mirrored Netflix alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002046 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.17 or 0.00002395 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $26.39 or 0.00053953 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $62.58 or 0.00127947 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $77.02 or 0.00157477 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.74 or 0.00003548 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $48,972.69 or 1.00134066 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $503.43 or 0.01029367 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,222.31 or 0.06588630 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Mirrored Netflix Coin Profile

Mirrored Netflix’s total supply is 46,244 coins. The official message board for Mirrored Netflix is medium.com/@mirror-protocol . Mirrored Netflix’s official website is mirror.finance . Mirrored Netflix’s official Twitter account is @mirror_protocol

Buying and Selling Mirrored Netflix

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mirrored Netflix directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Mirrored Netflix should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Mirrored Netflix using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Mirrored Netflix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Mirrored Netflix and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.