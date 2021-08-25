Mission Valley Bancorp (OTCMKTS:MVLY) Shares Down 0.1%

Mission Valley Bancorp (OTCMKTS:MVLY) shares traded down 0.1% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $14.85 and last traded at $15.19. 7,903 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 120% from the average session volume of 3,593 shares. The stock had previously closed at $15.20.

The stock has a market cap of $49.67 million, a P/E ratio of 10.55 and a beta of 0.69. The company’s 50 day moving average is $14.66.

Mission Valley Bancorp Company Profile (OTCMKTS:MVLY)

Mission Valley Bancorp is a bank holding company, which provides a full range of banking services to individual and corporate customers. The company is headquartered in Sun Valley, CA.

Recommended Story: Market Indexes

Receive News & Ratings for Mission Valley Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mission Valley Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.