Mist Trading Down 9.4% Over Last Week (MIST)

Mist (CURRENCY:MIST) traded down 5.5% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on August 25th. In the last seven days, Mist has traded 9.4% lower against the dollar. Mist has a total market cap of $7.42 million and $4.48 million worth of Mist was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Mist coin can currently be bought for about $0.13 or 0.00000269 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002045 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $26.35 or 0.00053891 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.51 or 0.00003089 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.17 or 0.00014663 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002048 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 7.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.74 or 0.00052642 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $383.70 or 0.00784726 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $49.43 or 0.00101095 BTC.

Mist Profile

Mist (MIST) is a coin. Mist’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 56,357,088 coins. Mist’s official Twitter account is @mistnft

According to CryptoCompare, “Alchemist was started with a tweet by @thegostep. There is no “dev team”. There is no company. There is only a community of alchemists figuring out what to build in the open. There is no roadmap. An alchemist never makes forward-looking statements, simply because the future is unpredictable. The only plan is there is no plan. “

Mist Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mist directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Mist should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Mist using one of the exchanges listed above.

