Mithril (MITH) One Day Volume Tops $16.82 Million

Mithril (CURRENCY:MITH) traded up 5.8% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on August 25th. Mithril has a total market cap of $61.85 million and approximately $16.82 million worth of Mithril was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Mithril coin can currently be purchased for $0.0618 or 0.00000127 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, Mithril has traded 15.8% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

OMG Network (OMG) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.56 or 0.00013445 BTC.

Harvest Finance (FARM) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $229.46 or 0.00470530 BTC.

Thunder Token (TT) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0115 or 0.00000024 BTC.

Raiden Network Token (RDN) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00001077 BTC.

ROOBEE (ROOBEE) traded 6.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0051 or 0.00000011 BTC.

The Force Protocol (FOR) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0238 or 0.00000126 BTC.

Dracula Token (DRC) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00000764 BTC.

ContentBox (BOX) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Digital Reserve Currency (DRC) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0029 or 0.00000006 BTC.

BOX Token (BOX) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0189 or 0.00000039 BTC.

Mithril Profile

Mithril is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. It launched on January 8th, 2018. Mithril’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins. The Reddit community for Mithril is /r/MithrilToken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Mithril is mith.io . The official message board for Mithril is medium.com/mithriltoken . Mithril’s official Twitter account is @MithrilToken and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “The Mithril Network is a decentralized social media platform. It allows users to mine Mithril tokens through something they named “Social Mining” that consists of each user's posting and interactions in the Mithril ecosystem. These actions will generate MITH tokens for the user to spend in Mithril Network applications such as dating services, premium content channels, and live-stream applications. The Mithril Token (MITH) is an ERC20 compliant token based on the Ethereum network. “

Mithril Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mithril directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Mithril should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Mithril using one of the exchanges listed above.

