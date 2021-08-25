Modefi (MOD) Market Cap Hits $14.52 Million

Modefi (CURRENCY:MOD) traded 12.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on August 25th. Modefi has a market capitalization of $14.52 million and approximately $837,583.00 worth of Modefi was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Modefi has traded down 8.3% against the U.S. dollar. One Modefi coin can currently be purchased for approximately $1.06 or 0.00002178 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002047 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.38 or 0.00053988 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.52 or 0.00003115 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.15 or 0.00014640 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002049 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 7.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.87 or 0.00052942 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $384.17 or 0.00786343 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $49.46 or 0.00101243 BTC.

About Modefi

Modefi is a coin. Modefi’s total supply is 22,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 13,648,369 coins. Modefi’s official Twitter account is @Modefi_Official

According to CryptoCompare, “Modum is a platform that will use the Ethereum blockchain to provide a supply chain for the pharmacy industry assuring a high level of data integrity, security, independent verification and, flexible data ownership, just to name a few characteristics. In order to achieve this, Modum solutions enable companies to prove compliance with GDP regulations using blockchain and Internet-of-Things (IoT) technology. The Modum token will give to users voting rights. The token holders could vote to decide either if the pre-defined milestones of the project were achieved or not. Furthermore, users will benefit as Modum shareholders. “

Buying and Selling Modefi

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Modefi directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Modefi should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Modefi using one of the exchanges listed above.

