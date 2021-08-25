Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA) Expected to Announce Earnings of $9.46 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA) to post earnings per share (EPS) of $9.46 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have provided estimates for Moderna’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $8.28 and the highest is $11.47. Moderna posted earnings of ($0.59) per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 1,703.4%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $6.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.01 by $0.45. The company had revenue of $4.35 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.23 billion. Moderna had a return on equity of 88.13% and a net margin of 49.79%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6457.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.31) EPS.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Oppenheimer cut Moderna from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Argus upped their price objective on Moderna from $200.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. Chardan Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Moderna in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. Barclays increased their price target on Moderna from $178.00 to $194.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, TheStreet cut Moderna from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, June 11th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Moderna has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $194.71.

Shares of Moderna stock traded up $2.93 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $397.87. The company had a trading volume of 14,397,888 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,524,810. The firm has a market cap of $160.60 billion, a PE ratio of 49.61, a P/E/G ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 1.49. Moderna has a 52-week low of $54.21 and a 52-week high of $497.49. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $308.45.

In other Moderna news, General Counsel Lori M. Henderson sold 6,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $174.20, for a total value of $1,149,720.00. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 7,501 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,306,674.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Stephane Bancel sold 9,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $407.00, for a total transaction of $3,663,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 6,152,868 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,504,217,276. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 301,600 shares of company stock valued at $83,387,030. 19.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Moderna by 34.1% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 44,946 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,889,000 after buying an additional 11,440 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank increased its holdings in Moderna by 9.9% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 1,146,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $150,082,000 after buying an additional 103,200 shares during the period. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System increased its holdings in Moderna by 17.0% during the second quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 25,561 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,964,000 after buying an additional 3,709 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in Moderna by 0.6% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 319,551 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,845,000 after buying an additional 1,766 shares during the period. Finally, Bamco Inc. NY increased its holdings in Moderna by 1,062.7% during the first quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 44,182 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,786,000 after buying an additional 40,382 shares during the period. 50.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Moderna, Inc engages in the development of transformative medicines based on messenger ribonucleic acid (mRNA). Its product pipeline includes the following modalities: prophylactic vaccines, cancer vaccines, intratumoral immuno-oncology, localized regenerative therapeutics, systemic secreted therapeutics, and systemic intracellular therapeutics.

