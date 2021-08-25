Monarch Blue Chips Core ETF (BATS:MBCC) Share Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.00

Monarch Blue Chips Core ETF (BATS:MBCC) shares passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $29.54. Monarch Blue Chips Core ETF shares last traded at $29.47, with a volume of 8,447 shares traded.

The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $28.23.

See Also: Hold Rating

Receive News & Ratings for Monarch Blue Chips Core ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Monarch Blue Chips Core ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.