Monarch ProCap ETF (BATS:MPRO) Share Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.00

Shares of Monarch ProCap ETF (BATS:MPRO) passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $26.74. Monarch ProCap ETF shares last traded at $26.72, with a volume of 5,631 shares changing hands.

The business has a 50-day moving average of $26.67.

