Monavale Achieves Market Cap of $5.20 Million (MONA)

Monavale (CURRENCY:MONA) traded 12.4% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on August 25th. Monavale has a market cap of $5.20 million and approximately $74,971.00 worth of Monavale was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Monavale coin can now be purchased for about $598.71 or 0.01221574 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Monavale has traded up 16.4% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Monavale alerts:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000598 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $178.31 or 0.00363809 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.94 or 0.00006002 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0290 or 0.00000059 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded up 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00000742 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded up 19% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000561 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0821 or 0.00000168 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.49 or 0.00003043 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0149 or 0.00000031 BTC.

Monavale Profile

MONA is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on January 1st, 2014. Monavale’s total supply is 9,604 coins and its circulating supply is 8,680 coins. The official message board for Monavale is medium.com/@digitalax . The official website for Monavale is www.digitalax.xyz . Monavale’s official Twitter account is @tcejorpniocanom and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Monacoin, conceived in December of 2013, is the first alternative cryptocurrency developed in Japan. It is based on the popular ASCII art character, Mona. Monacoin is not a payment system controlled by one single entity, but a fully distributed payment system preserved by everyone who uses it via client applications running on their computers. “

Monavale Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Monavale directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Monavale should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Monavale using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Monavale Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Monavale and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.