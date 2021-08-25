MonetaryUnit (MUE) Price Tops $0.0072

MonetaryUnit (CURRENCY:MUE) traded down 0.8% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on August 25th. MonetaryUnit has a market cap of $1.66 million and approximately $1,340.00 worth of MonetaryUnit was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, MonetaryUnit has traded up 8.2% against the US dollar. One MonetaryUnit coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0072 or 0.00000015 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

PIVX (PIVX) traded up 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00001866 BTC.

Vitae (VITAE) traded down 11.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00000755 BTC.

Dimecoin (DIME) traded up 38.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

BillionHappiness (BHC) traded 29.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $57.45 or 0.00120084 BTC.

PEPS Coin (PEPS) traded up 13.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0270 or 0.00000056 BTC.

Rapids (RPD) traded 14% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0302 or 0.00000063 BTC.

Herbalist Token (HERB) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Nyerium (NYEX) traded down 50.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Gossip Coin (GOSS) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Carebit (CARE) traded 33.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

MonetaryUnit Profile

MonetaryUnit (CRYPTO:MUE) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Quark hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was July 26th, 2014. MonetaryUnit’s total supply is 231,097,924 coins. MonetaryUnit’s official Twitter account is @MonetaryUnit and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for MonetaryUnit is www.monetaryunit.org

According to CryptoCompare, “MonetaryUnit is a cryptocurrency based on the Quark encryption algorithm. MUE can be sent anywhere for a low fee and offers a in-wallet blockchain messaging system.Click here for Masternode stats.”

Buying and Selling MonetaryUnit

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as MonetaryUnit directly using U.S. dollars.

