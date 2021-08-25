Monetha (MTH) Price Down 0.2% Over Last 7 Days

Monetha (CURRENCY:MTH) traded 10% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on August 25th. Monetha has a total market cap of $10.38 million and $477,588.00 worth of Monetha was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Monetha coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0258 or 0.00000054 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Monetha has traded 0.2% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002109 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 9.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $25.62 or 0.00054027 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.45 or 0.00003055 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 9.6% against the dollar and now trades at $6.89 or 0.00014536 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002109 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24.56 or 0.00051780 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 7.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $367.97 or 0.00775939 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $46.94 or 0.00098985 BTC.

Monetha Profile

MTH is a coin. Its genesis date was August 31st, 2017. Monetha’s total supply is 402,400,000 coins. Monetha’s official Twitter account is @Monetha_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . Monetha’s official message board is medium.com/@monetha . The official website for Monetha is www.monetha.io . The Reddit community for Monetha is /r/Monetha and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Monetha is a decentralized payment solution built on the Ethereum network. The Monetha solution leverages smart contract technology to provide a decentralized trust and reputation system in which sellers ratings are attatched to their respective transactions. The solution also enables merchants to accept ETH and Ethereum-based tokens which can be exchanged automatically into fiat currency MTH is an Ethereum-based token that is used to pay for goods on Monetha. The value of the MTH token is based on its underlying assets, properties and/or associated rights. Monetha tokens also represent percentage share of revenue of Monetha project. “

Buying and Selling Monetha

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Monetha directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Monetha should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Monetha using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

