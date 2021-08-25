MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $182.42 Million

Equities research analysts expect MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB) to announce sales of $182.42 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have provided estimates for MongoDB’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $182.98 million and the lowest is $181.50 million. MongoDB posted sales of $138.28 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 31.9%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, September 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that MongoDB will report full year sales of $780.19 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $777.50 million to $784.07 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $1.00 billion, with estimates ranging from $968.05 million to $1.04 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for MongoDB.

MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, June 2nd. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.36) by $0.21. The business had revenue of $181.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $169.96 million. MongoDB had a negative net margin of 43.16% and a negative return on equity of 648.36%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 39.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.13) earnings per share.

MDB has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. lifted their target price on shares of MongoDB from $445.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 4th. UBS Group decreased their price target on MongoDB from $325.00 to $300.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 4th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on MongoDB from $377.00 to $410.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Canaccord Genuity boosted their target price on MongoDB from $375.00 to $395.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on shares of MongoDB in a report on Tuesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $415.00 price target on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $377.88.

Shares of MongoDB stock opened at $384.17 on Wednesday. MongoDB has a 1 year low of $200.50 and a 1 year high of $428.96. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $364.18. The company has a market cap of $23.87 billion, a PE ratio of -83.33 and a beta of 0.74.

In other MongoDB news, CEO Dev Ittycheria sold 35,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $369.52, for a total transaction of $12,933,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CRO Cedric Pech sold 9,170 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $318.70, for a total value of $2,922,479.00. Following the transaction, the executive now directly owns 53,186 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,950,378.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 226,376 shares of company stock valued at $78,383,679 in the last quarter. 7.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Blueshift Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in MongoDB by 95.2% in the first quarter. Blueshift Asset Management LLC now owns 4,205 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,125,000 after purchasing an additional 2,051 shares during the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its position in shares of MongoDB by 77.9% during the first quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 39,033 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,439,000 after purchasing an additional 17,097 shares during the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of MongoDB by 112.9% during the first quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 98,194 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,261,000 after purchasing an additional 52,079 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D grew its holdings in shares of MongoDB by 5.1% in the first quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 31,613 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,454,000 after purchasing an additional 1,532 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aviva PLC bought a new stake in MongoDB during the 1st quarter valued at about $4,574,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.08% of the company’s stock.

MongoDB

MongoDB, Inc engages in the development and provision of a general purpose database platform. The firm’s products include MongoDB Enterprise Advanced, MongoDB Atlas and Community Server. It also offers professional services including consulting and training. The company was founded by Eliot Horowitz, Dwight A.

