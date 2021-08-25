Monolith Market Cap Reaches $8.25 Million (TKN)

Monolith (CURRENCY:TKN) traded 2.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on August 25th. Monolith has a total market cap of $8.25 million and approximately $2,148.00 worth of Monolith was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Monolith coin can now be bought for about $0.25 or 0.00000519 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last week, Monolith has traded up 1.8% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Monolith Profile

Monolith is a coin. It launched on May 6th, 2017. Monolith’s total supply is 39,406,760 coins and its circulating supply is 33,209,551 coins. The Reddit community for Monolith is /r/TokenCard and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Monolith’s official website is monolith.xyz . The official message board for Monolith is medium.com/@Monolith . Monolith’s official Twitter account is @monolith_web3 and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “TokenCard was a project focused on providing an easy method for users to interact and secure their tokens. It allowed users to keep their Ethereum-based tokens secure and under user-set spending and security parameters through the Token Contract Wallet. The tokens couldbe spend through the physical TokenCard, nabling online payments, PoS transactions and ATM withdrawals. TokenCard rebranded to Monolith “

Monolith Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Monolith directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Monolith should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Monolith using one of the exchanges listed above.

