Montag A & Associates Inc. Cuts Position in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU)

Montag A & Associates Inc. trimmed its position in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) by 11.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 49,694 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 6,162 shares during the quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Micron Technology were worth $4,223,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MU. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Micron Technology during the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Better Money Decisions LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Micron Technology during the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Micron Technology by 98.7% during the 1st quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 314 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 156 shares during the period. Red Door Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Micron Technology during the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC grew its stake in Micron Technology by 4,133.3% during the 1st quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 381 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 372 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.23% of the company’s stock.

Get Micron Technology alerts:

In other Micron Technology news, SVP April S. Arnzen sold 8,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.57, for a total value of $677,031.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 72,787 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,937,235.59. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO David Zinsner sold 8,050 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.59, for a total value of $568,249.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 151,682 shares of company stock worth $12,082,346 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MU stock opened at $71.98 on Wednesday. Micron Technology, Inc. has a 1-year low of $43.67 and a 1-year high of $96.96. The company has a quick ratio of 2.57, a current ratio of 3.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $81.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.26. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $77.25.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 29th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.88 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.71 by $0.17. Micron Technology had a return on equity of 12.60% and a net margin of 16.20%. The business had revenue of $7.42 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.26 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.82 earnings per share. Micron Technology’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Micron Technology, Inc. will post 5.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 1st will be paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 30th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.56%.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. BMO Capital Markets upgraded Micron Technology from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $90.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. UBS Group decreased their target price on Micron Technology from $120.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Evercore ISI cut their price target on Micron Technology from $135.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 13th. Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Micron Technology in a report on Monday, June 28th. Finally, Mizuho raised their price target on Micron Technology from $104.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-four have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $112.52.

Micron Technology Profile

Micron Technology, Inc engages in the provision of innovative memory and storage solutions. It operates through the following segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit (CNBU); Mobile Business Unit (MBU); Storage Business Unit (SBU); and Embedded Business Unit (EBU). The Compute and Networking Business Unit segment includes memory products sold into cloud server, enterprise, client, graphics, and networking markets.

Featured Story: Earnings Reports

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU).

Receive News & Ratings for Micron Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Micron Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.