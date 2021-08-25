Montag A & Associates Inc. Decreases Stake in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Montag A & Associates Inc. decreased its position in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) by 20.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 85,889 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 22,118 shares during the period. Montag A & Associates Inc.’s holdings in AT&T were worth $2,472,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Newton One Investments LLC bought a new position in AT&T in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI bought a new position in AT&T in the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in AT&T in the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Better Money Decisions LLC bought a new position in AT&T in the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Interactive Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in AT&T by 65.8% in the 1st quarter. Interactive Financial Advisors now owns 1,101 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 437 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.09% of the company’s stock.

Get AT&T alerts:

T stock opened at $27.45 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $28.32. AT&T Inc. has a 12-month low of $26.35 and a 12-month high of $33.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $195.99 billion, a PE ratio of -88.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.73.

AT&T (NYSE:T) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 21st. The technology company reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.10. AT&T had a negative net margin of 1.11% and a positive return on equity of 12.78%. The firm had revenue of $44.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $42.39 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.83 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that AT&T Inc. will post 3.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, July 9th were given a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.58%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 8th. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio is currently 65.41%.

Several brokerages have commented on T. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of AT&T from $34.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 26th. Redburn Partners started coverage on shares of AT&T in a report on Friday, June 25th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $23.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of AT&T to an “equal weight” rating and set a $29.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, July 16th. Scotiabank raised shares of AT&T from a “sector underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $28.00 to $31.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 16th. Finally, Tigress Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 price objective on shares of AT&T in a report on Friday, July 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $31.12.

About AT&T

AT&T, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of telecommunications media and technology service. It operates through the following segments: Communications, WarnerMedia, and Latin America. The Communications segment provides services to businesses and consumers located in the U.S., or in U.S.

Further Reading: Cost of Goods Sold (COGS)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding T? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T).

Receive News & Ratings for AT&T Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AT&T and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.