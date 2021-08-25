Montag A & Associates Inc. Purchases New Shares in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAS)

Montag A & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAS) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 28,747 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,679,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in DFAS. Burleson & Company LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF in the second quarter valued at $41,000. tru Independence LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF in the second quarter valued at $57,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF in the second quarter valued at $67,000. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF in the second quarter valued at $69,000. Finally, Center for Financial Planning Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF in the second quarter valued at $89,000.

Shares of DFAS opened at $58.16 on Wednesday. Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $54.18 and a twelve month high of $59.68. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $57.52.

