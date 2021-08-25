Montag A & Associates Inc. Raises Stock Holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VCIT)

Montag A & Associates Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VCIT) by 6.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 20,745 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,193 shares during the quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $1,972,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 13.2% in the second quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 50,919,438 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,840,911,000 after purchasing an additional 5,932,132 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 56.9% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,719,390 shares of the company’s stock valued at $532,075,000 after purchasing an additional 2,074,606 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 226.8% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,652,152 shares of the company’s stock valued at $153,700,000 after purchasing an additional 1,146,668 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 3,672.0% in the first quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 965,658 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,835,000 after purchasing an additional 940,057 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd grew its holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 5.9% in the first quarter. Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd now owns 8,858,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $824,116,000 after purchasing an additional 496,800 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares stock opened at $95.41 on Wednesday. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares has a fifty-two week low of $92.42 and a fifty-two week high of $97.18. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $95.40.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 3rd were issued a $0.179 dividend. This is a positive change from Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares’s previous monthly dividend of $0.17. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 2nd. This represents a $2.15 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.25%.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares Company Profile

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF seeks to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index, a subset of the Barclays Capital U.S. Aggregate Float Adjusted Index. The Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index measures the investment return of U.S.

