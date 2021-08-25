Montag A & Associates Inc. Reduces Position in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Montag A & Associates Inc. reduced its position in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) by 11.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 96,130 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 12,909 shares during the period. Montag A & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $6,064,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of XOM. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. increased its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 49.8% during the first quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 63,622 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,552,000 after purchasing an additional 21,138 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in Exxon Mobil by 2.1% in the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 1,493,541 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $83,385,000 after purchasing an additional 30,405 shares during the period. First National Trust Co boosted its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 5.9% during the first quarter. First National Trust Co now owns 107,492 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $6,002,000 after buying an additional 6,004 shares during the period. Gradient Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 0.8% during the second quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 315,511 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $19,902,000 after buying an additional 2,364 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. raised its stake in Exxon Mobil by 33.9% during the 1st quarter. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. now owns 240,859 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $13,447,000 after acquiring an additional 60,923 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 50.17% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley raised Exxon Mobil to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $72.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, June 18th. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $56.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $67.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. Mizuho boosted their target price on Exxon Mobil from $58.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Finally, DZ Bank lowered shares of Exxon Mobil from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $67.00 to $62.50 in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $60.35.

NYSE:XOM opened at $55.36 on Wednesday. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 1-year low of $31.11 and a 1-year high of $64.93. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $59.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $234.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.80, a PEG ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The oil and gas company reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.08. Exxon Mobil had a positive return on equity of 3.98% and a negative net margin of 6.07%. The business had revenue of $67.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $63.96 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.70) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 107.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 4.48 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Investors of record on Friday, August 13th will be given a $0.87 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 12th. This represents a $3.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.29%. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio is presently -1,054.55%.

Exxon Mobil Profile

Exxon Mobil Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and distribution of oil, gas, and petroleum products. It operates through the following segments: Upstream, Downstream and Chemical. The Upstream segment produces crude oil and natural gas. The Downstream segment manufactures and trades petroleum products.

