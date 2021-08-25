Montag A & Associates Inc. Sells 3,000 Shares of Principal Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFG)

Montag A & Associates Inc. trimmed its position in Principal Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFG) by 10.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 25,162 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,000 shares during the period. Montag A & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Principal Financial Group were worth $1,590,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Principal Financial Group by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,756,051 shares of the company’s stock valued at $284,455,000 after buying an additional 145,998 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Principal Financial Group by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,798,413 shares of the company’s stock valued at $188,418,000 after purchasing an additional 22,655 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in shares of Principal Financial Group by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,470,862 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,326,000 after purchasing an additional 67,194 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Principal Financial Group by 14.5% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,313,528 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,759,000 after purchasing an additional 166,166 shares during the period. Finally, OLD Republic International Corp lifted its stake in shares of Principal Financial Group by 45.3% in the 2nd quarter. OLD Republic International Corp now owns 1,216,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,839,000 after purchasing an additional 379,000 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.28% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on PFG. increased their price target on Principal Financial Group from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, June 21st. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Principal Financial Group from $66.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Principal Financial Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $70.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on Principal Financial Group from $69.00 to $67.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Principal Financial Group from $70.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $65.64.

PFG stock opened at $66.87 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $63.21. The company has a market cap of $17.95 billion, a PE ratio of 11.65, a PEG ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.06 and a current ratio of 0.06. Principal Financial Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $37.03 and a 1 year high of $67.97.

Principal Financial Group (NASDAQ:PFG) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The company reported $1.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $3.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.71 billion. Principal Financial Group had a return on equity of 9.58% and a net margin of 11.48%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.46 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Principal Financial Group, Inc. will post 6.49 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 24th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be issued a $0.63 dividend. This is a boost from Principal Financial Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.61. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.77%. Principal Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 49.39%.

Principal Financial Group Company Profile

Principal Financial Group, Inc is a financial company, which offers financial products and services to businesses, individuals and institutional clients. It specializes in retirement solutions, insurance, and investment products through its diverse family of financial services companies and national network of financial professionals.

