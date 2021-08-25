Montag A & Associates Inc. Trims Stock Holdings in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)

Montag A & Associates Inc. reduced its stake in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO) by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,348 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 400 shares during the period. Montag A & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $3,981,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AVGO. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its position in Broadcom by 8.2% in the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 24,196 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $11,218,000 after acquiring an additional 1,836 shares in the last quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Broadcom by 414.8% during the first quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,390 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $644,000 after buying an additional 1,120 shares in the last quarter. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC grew its position in shares of Broadcom by 2.0% during the first quarter. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC now owns 1,473 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $683,000 after buying an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Broadcom by 2.0% during the first quarter. Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 14,635 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $7,097,000 after buying an additional 285 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA grew its position in shares of Broadcom by 70.3% during the first quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA now owns 1,170 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $543,000 after buying an additional 483 shares in the last quarter. 76.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director Eddy W. Hartenstein sold 530 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $465.74, for a total transaction of $246,842.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 2.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

AVGO has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. boosted their price objective on Broadcom from $500.00 to $528.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 4th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Broadcom from $450.00 to $475.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 4th. Rosenblatt Securities upped their price target on Broadcom from $540.00 to $550.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 4th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on Broadcom from $500.00 to $525.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on Broadcom from $500.00 to $525.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, June 4th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $495.84.

NASDAQ:AVGO opened at $481.43 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $476.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $197.51 billion, a PE ratio of 44.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 2.21 and a quick ratio of 2.06. Broadcom Inc. has a 1 year low of $333.00 and a 1 year high of $495.14.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, June 2nd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $6.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $6.43 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $6.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.51 billion. Broadcom had a return on equity of 41.39% and a net margin of 19.11%. Broadcom’s revenue was up 15.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $5.14 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Broadcom Inc. will post 24.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 22nd were paid a dividend of $3.60 per share. This represents a $14.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.99%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 21st. Broadcom’s payout ratio is currently 78.05%.

About Broadcom

Broadcom, Inc is a global technology company, which designs, develops and supplies semiconductor and infrastructure software solutions. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software. The Semiconductor Solutions segment manages movement of data in data center, telecom, enterprise and embedded networking applications.

