Moody Aldrich Partners LLC Buys 15,239 Shares of Federated Hermes, Inc. (NYSE:FHI)

Moody Aldrich Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Federated Hermes, Inc. (NYSE:FHI) by 41.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 51,937 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 15,239 shares during the quarter. Moody Aldrich Partners LLC owned approximately 0.05% of Federated Hermes worth $1,761,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. New York State Teachers Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Federated Hermes by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 163,908 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,130,000 after purchasing an additional 2,659 shares in the last quarter. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Federated Hermes by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC now owns 40,413 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,265,000 after purchasing an additional 673 shares in the last quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC raised its holdings in shares of Federated Hermes by 5,526.1% in the 1st quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 7,764 shares of the company’s stock valued at $243,000 after purchasing an additional 7,626 shares in the last quarter. Denali Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Federated Hermes by 19.6% in the 1st quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 142,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,445,000 after purchasing an additional 23,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D raised its holdings in shares of Federated Hermes by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 83,820 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,624,000 after purchasing an additional 632 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.84% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Federated Hermes stock traded up $0.10 on Wednesday, reaching $34.11. The stock had a trading volume of 1 shares, compared to its average volume of 410,989. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $33.20. The company has a quick ratio of 1.85, a current ratio of 2.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. Federated Hermes, Inc. has a 1 year low of $20.34 and a 1 year high of $34.64. The stock has a market cap of $3.33 billion, a PE ratio of 10.55 and a beta of 1.15.

Federated Hermes (NYSE:FHI) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.67. Federated Hermes had a net margin of 22.55% and a return on equity of 27.94%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Federated Hermes, Inc. will post 2.85 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 6th were issued a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.17%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 5th. Federated Hermes’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 33.44%.

FHI has been the subject of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Federated Hermes from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $36.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Federated Hermes from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Federated Hermes from $31.50 to $33.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $32.88.

In other news, VP Paul A. Uhlman sold 5,977 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.57, for a total value of $194,670.89. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 310,468 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,111,942.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 4.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Federated Hermes Company Profile

Federated Hermes, Inc engages in the provision of investment management products and related financial services. It sponsors, markets and provides investment-related services to sponsored investment companies, Federated Funds, and Separate Accounts which include separately managed accounts (SMAs), institutional accounts, sub-advised funds and other managed products in both domestic and international markets.

