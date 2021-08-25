Moody Aldrich Partners LLC Buys 7,336 Shares of SL Green Realty Corp. (NYSE:SLG)

Moody Aldrich Partners LLC raised its stake in SL Green Realty Corp. (NYSE:SLG) by 59.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 19,679 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 7,336 shares during the period. Moody Aldrich Partners LLC’s holdings in SL Green Realty were worth $1,574,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SLG. PGGM Investments lifted its stake in shares of SL Green Realty by 86.6% in the 1st quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 3,665,858 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $256,573,000 after purchasing an additional 1,701,512 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of SL Green Realty by 26.3% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,143,758 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $569,981,000 after purchasing an additional 1,697,540 shares during the period. DAVENPORT & Co LLC lifted its stake in shares of SL Green Realty by 414.6% in the 2nd quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 683,605 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $54,688,000 after purchasing an additional 550,756 shares during the period. Sandhill Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of SL Green Realty in the 1st quarter valued at about $34,657,000. Finally, Aureus Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of SL Green Realty by 1,896.9% in the 1st quarter. Aureus Asset Management LLC now owns 362,043 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $25,339,000 after purchasing an additional 343,913 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.19% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SLG stock traded down $0.29 on Wednesday, reaching $71.61. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 321 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,116,454. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 2.79 and a quick ratio of 2.79. SL Green Realty Corp. has a 12-month low of $40.47 and a 12-month high of $85.65. The firm has a market cap of $4.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.95, a P/E/G ratio of 3.61 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $76.38.

SL Green Realty (NYSE:SLG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.51 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.62 by ($0.11). SL Green Realty had a net margin of 32.04% and a return on equity of 5.84%. The firm had revenue of $184.61 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $182.52 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.76 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that SL Green Realty Corp. will post 6.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 31st will be given a dividend of $0.303 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 30th. This represents a $3.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.08%. SL Green Realty’s payout ratio is 51.20%.

SLG has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on SL Green Realty from $68.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on SL Green Realty from $66.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, June 25th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of SL Green Realty in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on SL Green Realty from $75.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, June 14th. Finally, Wolfe Research initiated coverage on SL Green Realty in a research note on Monday, June 14th. They set a “peer perform” rating and a $90.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a hold rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $70.89.

SL Green Realty Corp., an S&P 500 company and Manhattan's largest office landlord, is a fully integrated real estate investment trust, or REIT, that is focused primarily on acquiring, managing and maximizing value of Manhattan commercial properties. As of December 31, 2020, SL Green held interests in 88 buildings totaling 38.2 million square feet.

