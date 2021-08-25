Moody Aldrich Partners LLC Cuts Holdings in Commercial Metals (NYSE:CMC)

Moody Aldrich Partners LLC decreased its stake in Commercial Metals (NYSE:CMC) by 27.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 50,896 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 19,702 shares during the quarter. Moody Aldrich Partners LLC’s holdings in Commercial Metals were worth $1,564,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Commercial Metals by 8.3% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,086,361 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $465,265,000 after purchasing an additional 1,160,365 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in Commercial Metals by 1,065.4% during the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 5,265,577 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $162,390,000 after acquiring an additional 4,813,741 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in Commercial Metals by 6.4% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,252,352 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $69,462,000 after acquiring an additional 136,333 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Commercial Metals by 8.0% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,079,097 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $64,119,000 after acquiring an additional 154,356 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in Commercial Metals by 3.4% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,855,216 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $57,215,000 after acquiring an additional 61,062 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.73% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on CMC shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Commercial Metals in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $39.00 price target on the stock. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Commercial Metals from $26.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group restated a “neutral” rating and set a $33.00 price target (up from $25.00) on shares of Commercial Metals in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a hold rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $26.60.

CMC stock traded down $0.09 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $33.54. 145 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 772,135. The company has a quick ratio of 1.97, a current ratio of 2.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $31.85. Commercial Metals has a 1 year low of $18.67 and a 1 year high of $36.49. The stock has a market cap of $4.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.41 and a beta of 1.32.

Commercial Metals (NYSE:CMC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 16th. The basic materials company reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $1.85 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.74 billion. Commercial Metals had a net margin of 5.38% and a return on equity of 18.62%. The business’s revenue was up 37.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.59 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Commercial Metals will post 3.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th were paid a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 29th. Commercial Metals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 18.18%.

Commercial Metals Company Profile

Commercial Metals Co engages in the manufacture, recycling, and marketing of steel and metal products. It operates through the following segments: North America and Europe. The North America segment is a vertically integrated network of recycling facilities, steel mills and fabrication operations. The Europe segment is a vertically integrated network of recycling facilities, an EAF mini mill and fabrication operations located in Poland.

