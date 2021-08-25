Moody Aldrich Partners LLC Has $1.32 Million Stock Position in Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:APAM)

Moody Aldrich Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:APAM) by 63.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 26,039 shares of the asset manager’s stock after buying an additional 10,146 shares during the quarter. Moody Aldrich Partners LLC’s holdings in Artisan Partners Asset Management were worth $1,323,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of APAM. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust purchased a new stake in shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management in the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management in the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Harbour Investments Inc. bought a new position in shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management in the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Logan Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management in the first quarter valued at approximately $37,000. 76.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE APAM traded up $0.97 on Wednesday, hitting $51.41. 350,504 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 548,464. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $50.24. Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. has a 12 month low of $34.72 and a 12 month high of $57.65. The company has a market cap of $4.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.18 and a beta of 1.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.65 and a quick ratio of 0.65.

Artisan Partners Asset Management (NYSE:APAM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The asset manager reported $1.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.07. Artisan Partners Asset Management had a return on equity of 175.52% and a net margin of 27.27%. On average, analysts forecast that Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. will post 5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 17th will be issued a $1.00 dividend. This is a positive change from Artisan Partners Asset Management’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.88. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 16th. Artisan Partners Asset Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 120.12%.

APAM has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Citigroup reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $49.05 target price (down from $50.00) on shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. reduced their target price on Artisan Partners Asset Management from $55.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 17th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered Artisan Partners Asset Management from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $55.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, July 12th.

Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc is publicly owned investment manager. It provides its services to pension and profit sharing plans, trusts, endowments, foundations, charitable organizations, government entities, private funds and non-U.S. funds, as well as mutual funds, non-U.S. funds and collective trusts.

