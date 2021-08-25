Moody Aldrich Partners LLC Has $2.92 Million Position in Essent Group Ltd. (NYSE:ESNT)

Moody Aldrich Partners LLC cut its position in Essent Group Ltd. (NYSE:ESNT) by 50.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 65,040 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 66,103 shares during the period. Moody Aldrich Partners LLC owned 0.06% of Essent Group worth $2,924,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. lifted its position in Essent Group by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 24,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,168,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its position in Essent Group by 14.7% in the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 2,087 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $99,000 after acquiring an additional 267 shares in the last quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Essent Group by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 38,291 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,818,000 after acquiring an additional 287 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Essent Group by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 45,160 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,145,000 after acquiring an additional 315 shares in the last quarter. Finally, The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Essent Group by 8.5% during the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,806 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $228,000 after buying an additional 377 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.21% of the company’s stock.

ESNT has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Essent Group from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 7th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Essent Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Essent Group from $61.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Essent Group presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $54.00.

Essent Group stock traded up $0.06 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $47.32. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 363 shares, compared to its average volume of 608,244. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $45.46. The firm has a market cap of $5.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.67, a P/E/G ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.31. Essent Group Ltd. has a 12-month low of $34.60 and a 12-month high of $54.22.

Essent Group (NYSE:ESNT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 6th. The financial services provider reported $1.42 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by $0.16. Essent Group had a net margin of 55.56% and a return on equity of 13.93%. The firm had revenue of $243.26 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $239.39 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.15 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Essent Group Ltd. will post 5.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. This is an increase from Essent Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.52%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 31st. Essent Group’s payout ratio is currently 17.53%.

In other Essent Group news, Director William Spiegel sold 8,055 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.87, for a total value of $385,592.85. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 24,522 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,173,868.14. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Lawrence E. Mcalee, Jr. sold 5,595 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.38, for a total transaction of $265,091.10. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 185,977 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,811,590.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 15,650 shares of company stock valued at $745,684 over the last ninety days. 2.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Essent Group

Essent Group Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides private mortgage insurance and reinsurance for mortgages secured by residential properties located in the United States. Its mortgage insurance products include primary, pool, and master policy. The company also provides information technology maintenance and development services; customer support-related services; underwriting consulting; and contract underwriting services.

