Moody Aldrich Partners LLC Purchases New Position in Beam Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:BEAM)

Moody Aldrich Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Beam Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:BEAM) in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 24,616 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,168,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in BEAM. ARK Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Beam Therapeutics by 322.3% in the first quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 4,779,104 shares of the company’s stock valued at $382,519,000 after acquiring an additional 3,647,481 shares during the period. MWG Management Limited raised its stake in shares of Beam Therapeutics by 129,359.5% during the first quarter. MWG Management Limited now owns 2,362,635 shares of the company’s stock worth $189,105,000 after purchasing an additional 2,360,810 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Beam Therapeutics by 12.3% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 596,405 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,736,000 after purchasing an additional 65,440 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Beam Therapeutics by 663.8% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 593,605 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,513,000 after purchasing an additional 515,886 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bellevue Group AG raised its position in Beam Therapeutics by 42.8% in the first quarter. Bellevue Group AG now owns 566,821 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,368,000 after acquiring an additional 170,000 shares in the last quarter. 66.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Beam Therapeutics alerts:

BEAM has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Redburn Partners initiated coverage on Beam Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Beam Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Wedbush increased their price objective on Beam Therapeutics from $114.00 to $149.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on Beam Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $85.00 price target for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Beam Therapeutics presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $113.80.

Shares of BEAM traded down $0.26 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $107.09. 118 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 629,269. Beam Therapeutics Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $21.24 and a fifty-two week high of $138.52. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $99.18.

Beam Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BEAM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 9th. The company reported ($1.23) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.74) by ($0.49). Beam Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 1,698,870.50% and a negative return on equity of 94.82%. The company had revenue of $0.01 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.33 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.69) EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Beam Therapeutics Inc. will post -5.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO John M. Evans sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.49, for a total value of $1,989,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Giuseppe Ciaramella sold 78,580 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.35, for a total value of $8,435,563.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 123,341 shares in the company, valued at $13,240,656.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 213,239 shares of company stock worth $23,224,303. 15.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Beam Therapeutics

Beam Therapeutics Inc, a biotechnology company, develops precision genetic medicines for patients suffering from serious diseases in the United States. The company is developing BEAM-101 for the treatment of sickle cell disease and beta thalassemia; BEAM-102 for the treatment of sickle cell disease; and BEAM-201, an allogeneic chimeric antigen receptor T cell for the treatment of relapsed/refractory T-cell acute lymphoblastic leukemia.

Featured Article: What is the Shanghai Stock Exchange Composite Index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BEAM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Beam Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:BEAM).

Receive News & Ratings for Beam Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Beam Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.