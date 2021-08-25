Moody Aldrich Partners LLC Sells 7,526 Shares of Synaptics Incorporated (NASDAQ:SYNA)

Moody Aldrich Partners LLC reduced its position in Synaptics Incorporated (NASDAQ:SYNA) by 24.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 23,852 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 7,526 shares during the quarter. Moody Aldrich Partners LLC owned approximately 0.07% of Synaptics worth $3,711,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in shares of Synaptics by 23.6% during the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,825,482 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $284,008,000 after acquiring an additional 348,222 shares during the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp purchased a new stake in Synaptics during the first quarter valued at $45,000. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its stake in Synaptics by 1.2% during the first quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 11,476 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,554,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc raised its stake in Synaptics by 3.1% during the first quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc now owns 3,314 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $449,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Synaptics by 54.1% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,660 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,714,000 after purchasing an additional 4,444 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.77% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Saleel Awsare sold 1,581 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.66, for a total value of $214,478.46. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 34,163 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,634,552.58. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Dean Warren Butler sold 750 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.50, for a total value of $127,875.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 5,584 shares of company stock valued at $880,920. Corporate insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

SYNA traded up $1.94 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $176.85. 1,682 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 461,665. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 1.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.23 billion, a PE ratio of 82.90, a P/E/G ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.23. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $155.43. Synaptics Incorporated has a 1 year low of $74.47 and a 1 year high of $175.20.

Synaptics (NASDAQ:SYNA) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The software maker reported $2.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.00 by $0.18. Synaptics had a net margin of 5.94% and a return on equity of 25.78%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.24 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Synaptics Incorporated will post 8.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

SYNA has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Synaptics from $173.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Summit Insights downgraded shares of Synaptics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Susquehanna Bancshares increased their target price on shares of Synaptics from $150.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. TheStreet raised shares of Synaptics from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities increased their target price on shares of Synaptics from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $180.62.

Synaptics, Inc engages in the development, marketing, and sale of human interface semiconductor solutions for electronic devices and products. It specializes in custom-designed human interface that enable people to interact with mobile computing, communications, entertainment, and other electronic devices.

