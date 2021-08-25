Moody Aldrich Partners LLC Trims Position in HealthEquity, Inc. (NASDAQ:HQY)

Moody Aldrich Partners LLC cut its position in HealthEquity, Inc. (NASDAQ:HQY) by 50.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 35,717 shares of the company’s stock after selling 36,321 shares during the period. Moody Aldrich Partners LLC’s holdings in HealthEquity were worth $2,875,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of HealthEquity by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,434,359 shares of the company’s stock worth $641,536,000 after buying an additional 426,446 shares in the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of HealthEquity by 5.9% in the 1st quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 5,633,940 shares of the company’s stock worth $383,108,000 after acquiring an additional 314,928 shares during the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of HealthEquity by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 3,792,641 shares of the company’s stock worth $257,900,000 after acquiring an additional 138,278 shares during the last quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of HealthEquity by 10.0% in the 1st quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 1,772,377 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,522,000 after acquiring an additional 161,488 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its holdings in shares of HealthEquity by 13.0% in the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,605,063 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,144,000 after acquiring an additional 184,335 shares during the last quarter. 88.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other HealthEquity news, COO Edward Bloomberg sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total value of $75,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 39,195 shares in the company, valued at $2,939,625. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Darcy G. Mott sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.18, for a total transaction of $463,080.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 85,052 shares in the company, valued at $6,564,313.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 39,785 shares of company stock worth $3,001,708 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HQY traded down $0.47 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $64.13. The stock had a trading volume of 20 shares, compared to its average volume of 492,299. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 4.50 and a current ratio of 4.50. HealthEquity, Inc. has a 52-week low of $45.82 and a 52-week high of $93.32. The company has a fifty day moving average of $75.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,076.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.58 and a beta of 1.38.

HealthEquity (NASDAQ:HQY) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, June 6th. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $184.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $183.07 million. HealthEquity had a net margin of 0.60% and a return on equity of 5.95%. As a group, research analysts forecast that HealthEquity, Inc. will post 0.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently commented on HQY. Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their price target on shares of HealthEquity from $82.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. BTIG Research reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of HealthEquity in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. Stephens assumed coverage on shares of HealthEquity in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $100.00 price objective on the stock. Robert W. Baird reissued a “hold” rating and set a $86.00 target price on shares of HealthEquity in a research report on Monday, May 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of HealthEquity in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. They set an “overweight” rating on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $85.82.

HealthEquity Company Profile

HealthEquity, Inc provides range of solutions for managing health care accounts. The firm’s offers its solutions for employers, health plans, brokers, consultants and financial advisors. Its services include HAS, FSA, HRA, DCRA, 401(k), Commuter, COBRA and HIA. It also offers products like healthcare saving and spending platform, health savings accounts, investment advisory services, reimbursement arrangements, and healthcare incentives.

