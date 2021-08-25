MoonTrust 24 Hour Volume Hits $13,351.00 (MNTT)

MoonTrust (CURRENCY:MNTT) traded 0% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on August 25th. In the last week, MoonTrust has traded down 1.7% against the US dollar. One MoonTrust coin can currently be bought for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges. MoonTrust has a total market cap of $1.65 million and approximately $13,351.00 worth of MoonTrust was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get MoonTrust alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002046 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.16 or 0.00002374 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $26.02 or 0.00053224 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $63.62 or 0.00130121 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $77.16 or 0.00157803 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.73 or 0.00003536 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $48,893.60 or 0.99994398 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $501.74 or 0.01026132 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3,198.78 or 0.06541953 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

MoonTrust Profile

MoonTrust’s total supply is 974,750,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 699,500,000,000 coins. MoonTrust’s official Twitter account is @MoonTrustTeam . The Reddit community for MoonTrust is https://reddit.com/r/moontrust and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

MoonTrust Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MoonTrust directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade MoonTrust should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase MoonTrust using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for MoonTrust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for MoonTrust and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.