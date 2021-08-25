Morgan Creek-Exos SPAC Originated ETF (NYSEARCA:SPXZ) Stock Price Up 0.3%

Morgan Creek-Exos SPAC Originated ETF (NYSEARCA:SPXZ) rose 0.3% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $17.77 and last traded at $17.67. Approximately 10,605 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 74% from the average daily volume of 40,663 shares. The stock had previously closed at $17.62.

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $18.93.

