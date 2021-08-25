Morgan Stanley Acquires 160,121 Shares of Precigen, Inc. (NASDAQ:PGEN)

Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Precigen, Inc. (NASDAQ:PGEN) by 22.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 884,800 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 160,121 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.43% of Precigen worth $6,096,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in PGEN. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in Precigen in the first quarter worth $50,000. Caption Management LLC increased its position in Precigen by 119.2% in the first quarter. Caption Management LLC now owns 11,882 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $82,000 after purchasing an additional 73,863 shares during the last quarter. XTX Topco Ltd bought a new stake in Precigen in the first quarter worth $97,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in Precigen by 59.0% in the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 15,113 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $104,000 after purchasing an additional 5,606 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP boosted its stake in Precigen by 2,079.7% during the first quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 15,258 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $105,000 after buying an additional 14,558 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 68.58% of the company’s stock.

Separately, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price objective on shares of Precigen in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Precigen currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $12.75.

Shares of PGEN opened at $5.84 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.73 and a beta of 2.31. Precigen, Inc. has a 12-month low of $3.36 and a 12-month high of $11.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 5.43 and a quick ratio of 5.03. The company’s fifty day moving average is $5.96.

Precigen (NASDAQ:PGEN) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.02. Precigen had a negative net margin of 107.46% and a negative return on equity of 70.74%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Precigen, Inc. will post -0.49 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Helen Sabzevari sold 12,531 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.43, for a total value of $68,043.33. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Trading S.A. Ares sold 72,811 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.79, for a total transaction of $494,386.69. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 24,917,820 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $169,191,997.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,848,986 shares of company stock valued at $12,532,214 over the last three months. Insiders own 50.70% of the company’s stock.

Precigen Company Profile

Precigen, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the research and development of synthetic biology technologies. The firm focuses on programming biological systems to alleviate disease, remediate environmental challenges, and provide sustainable food and industrial chemicals. It operates through the following segments: PGEN Therapeutics, ActoBio, Trans Ova and Human Biotherapeutics.

