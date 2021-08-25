Morgan Stanley Acquires 203,545 Shares of Blue Bird Co. (NASDAQ:BLBD)

Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Blue Bird Co. (NASDAQ:BLBD) by 372.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 258,215 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 203,545 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.95% of Blue Bird worth $6,462,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. JBF Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Blue Bird during the first quarter valued at about $75,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in shares of Blue Bird by 57.3% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,992 shares of the company’s stock valued at $125,000 after buying an additional 1,818 shares during the last quarter. New York Life Investments Alternatives purchased a new stake in shares of Blue Bird during the first quarter valued at about $200,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Blue Bird during the first quarter valued at about $215,000. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Blue Bird during the first quarter valued at about $240,000. Institutional investors own 85.70% of the company’s stock.

BLBD has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Roth Capital decreased their price objective on shares of Blue Bird from $25.00 to $21.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Blue Bird from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Finally, Craig Hallum increased their price objective on shares of Blue Bird from $26.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th.

In other news, CEO Phil Horlock sold 4,119 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.45, for a total transaction of $108,947.55. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 427,078 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,296,213.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . 2.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:BLBD opened at $20.66 on Wednesday. Blue Bird Co. has a twelve month low of $11.06 and a twelve month high of $28.90. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $24.17. The firm has a market cap of $562.03 million, a P/E ratio of 39.73 and a beta of 1.32.

Blue Bird (NASDAQ:BLBD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.24). Blue Bird had a negative return on equity of 35.68% and a net margin of 1.82%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Blue Bird Co. will post 0.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Blue Bird

Blue Bird Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of school buses. It operates through the Bus and Parts business segments. The Bus segment includes the manufacturing and assembly of school buses to be sold to a variety of customers across the United States, Canada, and in international markets. The Parts segment provides routine maintenance, replacement of parts that are damaged in service, and replacement of parts that suffer from wear and tear.

