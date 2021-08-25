Morgan Stanley Acquires 28,273 Shares of Washington Trust Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:WASH)

Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Washington Trust Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:WASH) by 31.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 116,809 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 28,273 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.67% of Washington Trust Bancorp worth $6,030,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in shares of Washington Trust Bancorp by 3.4% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,685 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $344,000 after buying an additional 221 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its position in Washington Trust Bancorp by 3.2% in the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 14,615 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $754,000 after purchasing an additional 451 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its position in Washington Trust Bancorp by 278.2% in the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 745 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 548 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank increased its position in Washington Trust Bancorp by 1.7% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 35,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,833,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the period. Finally, Brinker Capital Investments LLC increased its position in Washington Trust Bancorp by 9.3% in the first quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 9,380 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $486,000 after purchasing an additional 796 shares during the period. 69.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Washington Trust Bancorp alerts:

Washington Trust Bancorp stock opened at $51.95 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $899.77 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.08 and a beta of 0.75. Washington Trust Bancorp, Inc. has a 1 year low of $30.01 and a 1 year high of $56.20. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $50.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.93.

Washington Trust Bancorp (NASDAQ:WASH) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.07 by ($0.07). Washington Trust Bancorp had a return on equity of 13.93% and a net margin of 29.06%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Washington Trust Bancorp, Inc. will post 4.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 1st were given a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 30th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.00%. Washington Trust Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 52.00%.

In other news, Director Joseph J. Marcaurele sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total transaction of $275,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 60,794 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,343,670. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 2.18% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Piper Sandler upgraded Washington Trust Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $58.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Washington Trust Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th.

Washington Trust Bancorp Profile

Washington Trust Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company. The firm engages in the provision of financial services, including business banking, personal banking and wealth management and trust services. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Banking and Wealth Management Services.

Further Reading: What is a front-end load?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WASH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Washington Trust Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:WASH).

Receive News & Ratings for Washington Trust Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Washington Trust Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.