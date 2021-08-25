Morgan Stanley Acquires 438,679 Shares of Westport Fuel Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:WPRT)

Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Westport Fuel Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:WPRT) (TSE:WPRT) by 107.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 845,964 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after purchasing an additional 438,679 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned 0.57% of Westport Fuel Systems worth $6,082,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Hudock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Westport Fuel Systems by 60.8% in the first quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 8,685 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 3,285 shares during the period. Sowell Financial Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Westport Fuel Systems by 1,515.4% in the first quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 10,500 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 9,850 shares during the period. CIBC World Markets Inc. bought a new position in shares of Westport Fuel Systems in the first quarter worth about $83,000. Walleye Trading LLC bought a new position in shares of Westport Fuel Systems in the first quarter worth about $93,000. Finally, Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC bought a new position in shares of Westport Fuel Systems in the first quarter worth about $105,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 22.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of WPRT opened at $4.15 on Wednesday. Westport Fuel Systems Inc. has a 12-month low of $1.55 and a 12-month high of $12.95. The company has a quick ratio of 1.84, a current ratio of 2.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The company has a market capitalization of $643.37 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.92 and a beta of 2.22. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $4.55.

Separately, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price target on shares of Westport Fuel Systems in a research note on Monday, August 9th.

Westport Fuel Systems Company Profile

Westport Fuel Systems, Inc is a transportation technology company. It engages in the engineering, manufacture, and supply of alternative fuel systems and components. The firm operates through the following segments: Transportation, The Cummins Westport, Inc (CWI) Joint Venture, and Corporate. The Transportation segment designs, manufactures, and sells alternative fuel systems and components for transportation applications.

