Morgan Stanley Boosts Holdings in Dynavax Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:DVAX)

Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Dynavax Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:DVAX) by 43.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 648,233 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 195,304 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned 0.57% of Dynavax Technologies worth $6,373,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Dynavax Technologies by 5.5% in the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 12,604,723 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $123,904,000 after purchasing an additional 657,923 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Dynavax Technologies by 4.5% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,555,146 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $84,096,000 after purchasing an additional 366,990 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Dynavax Technologies by 568.1% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 430,799 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $4,235,000 after purchasing an additional 366,317 shares during the period. Barclays PLC boosted its stake in shares of Dynavax Technologies by 608.0% in the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 389,466 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,828,000 after purchasing an additional 334,454 shares during the period. Finally, Rafferty Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Dynavax Technologies by 163.1% in the first quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 347,799 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,419,000 after purchasing an additional 215,605 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.57% of the company’s stock.

Get Dynavax Technologies alerts:

In related news, SVP Robert Janssen sold 80,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.75, for a total value of $860,000.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 6,861 shares in the company, valued at approximately $73,755.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, COO David F. Novack sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.00, for a total transaction of $120,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 107,399 shares in the company, valued at $1,288,788. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 2,392,500 shares of company stock worth $25,914,025 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 11.77% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on DVAX. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Dynavax Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Dynavax Technologies from a “d-” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. HC Wainwright raised their price objective on shares of Dynavax Technologies from $16.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Dynavax Technologies in a report on Friday, August 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $19.00 price objective on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Dynavax Technologies has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $17.00.

DVAX stock opened at $15.13 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $10.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.74 billion, a PE ratio of -58.19 and a beta of 1.22. Dynavax Technologies Co. has a twelve month low of $3.58 and a twelve month high of $15.28. The company has a current ratio of 2.85, a quick ratio of 2.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.64.

Dynavax Technologies (NASDAQ:DVAX) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by $0.06. Dynavax Technologies had a negative net margin of 3.37% and a negative return on equity of 7.33%. On average, equities analysts predict that Dynavax Technologies Co. will post 0.65 EPS for the current year.

Dynavax Technologies Profile

Dynavax Technologies Corp. operates as a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel vaccines and immuno-oncology therapeutics. Its product includes HEPLISAV-B, which prevents infection caused by all known subtypes of hepatitis B virus in adults 18 years of age and older.

Recommended Story: Diversification

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DVAX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dynavax Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:DVAX).

Receive News & Ratings for Dynavax Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dynavax Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.