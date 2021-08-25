Morgan Stanley Boosts Stock Position in Gogo Inc. (NASDAQ:GOGO)

Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Gogo Inc. (NASDAQ:GOGO) by 22.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 624,287 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 115,201 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned 0.57% of Gogo worth $6,031,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GOGO. Tenzing Global Management LLC grew its stake in Gogo by 24.6% during the 1st quarter. Tenzing Global Management LLC now owns 4,300,000 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $41,538,000 after purchasing an additional 850,000 shares in the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Gogo during the 1st quarter worth $4,918,000. Sycale Advisors NY LLC grew its stake in Gogo by 53.2% during the 1st quarter. Sycale Advisors NY LLC now owns 723,738 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $6,991,000 after purchasing an additional 251,295 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB acquired a new position in Gogo during the 1st quarter worth $1,609,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new position in Gogo during the 1st quarter worth $1,622,000. 45.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Gogo alerts:

GOGO has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Gogo from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Cowen increased their price objective on Gogo from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.00.

In other news, CAO Michael P. Bayer sold 6,675 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.45, for a total transaction of $96,453.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . 32.55% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:GOGO opened at $12.98 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.42 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.73 and a beta of 1.18. Gogo Inc. has a twelve month low of $3.72 and a twelve month high of $17.23. The business’s 50 day moving average is $11.33.

Gogo (NASDAQ:GOGO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The technology company reported ($0.63) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.59). The firm had revenue of $82.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $75.14 million. The company’s revenue was down 14.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($1.05) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Gogo Inc. will post 0.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Gogo

Gogo, Inc engages in the provision of broadband connectivity services for the business aviation market. It offers a broad suite of integrated equipment, network, and Internet connectivity products and services as well as global support capabilities. It also includes customizable suite of smart cabin systems for highly integrated connectivity, in-flight entertainment, and voice solutions.

Featured Article: Using other technical indicators with support levels

Receive News & Ratings for Gogo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gogo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.