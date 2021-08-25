Morgan Stanley Buys 73,515 Shares of Associated Banc-Corp (NYSE:ASB)

Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Associated Banc-Corp (NYSE:ASB) by 34.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 286,847 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 73,515 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.19% of Associated Banc worth $6,121,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Harbour Investments Inc. bought a new stake in Associated Banc in the first quarter worth $34,000. Maverick Capital Ltd. bought a new stake in Associated Banc in the first quarter worth $109,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in Associated Banc by 464.6% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 7,667 shares of the bank’s stock worth $164,000 after purchasing an additional 6,309 shares during the last quarter. Blueshift Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Associated Banc in the first quarter worth $200,000. Finally, Kowal Investment Group LLC bought a new stake in Associated Banc in the first quarter worth $203,000. Institutional investors own 70.17% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on ASB. TheStreet cut shares of Associated Banc from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Associated Banc from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of Associated Banc from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $24.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, June 4th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Associated Banc currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $21.40.

Shares of ASB opened at $20.82 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.57 and a beta of 1.21. Associated Banc-Corp has a 12-month low of $12.03 and a 12-month high of $23.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The company’s fifty day moving average is $20.32.

Associated Banc (NYSE:ASB) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 21st. The bank reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.08. Associated Banc had a net margin of 25.85% and a return on equity of 7.84%. The firm had revenue of $253.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $258.24 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.26 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 43.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Associated Banc-Corp will post 1.87 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 31st. This is a positive change from Associated Banc’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.84%. Associated Banc’s dividend payout ratio is 38.71%.

In related news, CEO Andrew J. Harmening sold 51,352 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.90, for a total value of $1,175,960.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 275,817 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,316,209.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP David L. Stein sold 16,302 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.56, for a total transaction of $335,169.12. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 80,251 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,649,960.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 76,654 shares of company stock valued at $1,707,105. 3.25% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Associated Banc Company Profile

Associated Banc-Corp. operates as a bank holding company, which offers various banking and non-banking financial services to individuals and businesses through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following segments: Corporate and Commercial Specialty; Community, Consumer and Business; and Risk Management and Shared Services.

