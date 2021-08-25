Morgan Stanley Grows Position in ALPS Clean Energy ETF (BATS:ACES)

Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in ALPS Clean Energy ETF (BATS:ACES) by 226.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 81,090 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 56,224 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in ALPS Clean Energy ETF were worth $6,328,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Stifel Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of ALPS Clean Energy ETF by 6.1% in the 1st quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 3,416 shares of the company’s stock worth $267,000 after buying an additional 195 shares during the last quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of ALPS Clean Energy ETF in the 1st quarter worth $343,000. Optiver Holding B.V. purchased a new position in shares of ALPS Clean Energy ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $132,000. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of ALPS Clean Energy ETF by 289.3% in the 1st quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC now owns 584 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 434 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL boosted its holdings in shares of ALPS Clean Energy ETF by 250.0% in the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 700 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter.

ACES opened at $70.00 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $71.54.

