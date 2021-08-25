Morgan Stanley Grows Position in Newpark Resources, Inc. (NYSE:NR)

Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Newpark Resources, Inc. (NYSE:NR) by 1,460.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,033,852 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,903,527 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned about 2.24% of Newpark Resources worth $6,386,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Royce & Associates LP increased its position in shares of Newpark Resources by 292.2% in the first quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 1,110,854 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,488,000 after buying an additional 827,626 shares in the last quarter. Intrinsic Edge Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Newpark Resources in the 1st quarter worth about $2,355,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its stake in Newpark Resources by 371.3% in the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 858,249 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,693,000 after buying an additional 676,150 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Newpark Resources by 322.2% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 880,003 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,764,000 after buying an additional 671,573 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sourcerock Group LLC acquired a new stake in Newpark Resources in the 1st quarter worth about $1,868,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.21% of the company’s stock.

NR stock opened at $2.29 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $210.86 million, a PE ratio of -3.88 and a beta of 3.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a current ratio of 2.87. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $3.04. Newpark Resources, Inc. has a 12 month low of $0.70 and a 12 month high of $4.08.

Newpark Resources (NYSE:NR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The oil and gas company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07). Newpark Resources had a negative net margin of 10.53% and a negative return on equity of 7.83%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Newpark Resources, Inc. will post -0.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NR has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Capital One Financial raised Newpark Resources from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Newpark Resources from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th.

About Newpark Resources

Newpark Resources, Inc engages in the provision of products, rentals and services to the oil and gas exploration and production industry. It operates through the Fluids Systems and Industrial Solutions segments. The Fluids Systems segment offers drilling fluids products and technical services. The Industrial Solutions segments includes site and access solutions business along with industrial bending operations.

