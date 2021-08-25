Morgan Stanley Has $6.10 Million Stock Position in iCAD, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICAD)

Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of iCAD, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICAD) by 29.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 287,485 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 64,983 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned about 1.15% of iCAD worth $6,101,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new position in shares of iCAD during the first quarter valued at $45,000. Dorsey Wright & Associates bought a new position in shares of iCAD during the first quarter valued at $47,000. Pinz Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of iCAD during the first quarter valued at $117,000. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI bought a new position in shares of iCAD during the first quarter valued at $204,000. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of iCAD by 14.0% during the first quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 15,425 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $327,000 after acquiring an additional 1,895 shares during the last quarter. 49.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other iCAD news, President Stacey M. Stevens sold 17,735 shares of iCAD stock in a transaction on Monday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.02, for a total value of $319,584.70. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 149,098 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,686,745.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 12.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ ICAD opened at $11.39 on Wednesday. iCAD, Inc. has a twelve month low of $8.48 and a twelve month high of $21.44. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $14.94. The company has a market capitalization of $285.16 million, a P/E ratio of -32.54 and a beta of 1.14.

iCAD (NASDAQ:ICAD) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The technology company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by ($0.03). iCAD had a negative return on equity of 18.86% and a negative net margin of 24.44%. Equities research analysts anticipate that iCAD, Inc. will post -0.27 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of iCAD from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $22.50.

iCAD Company Profile

iCAD, Inc is a medical technology company, which engages in the provision cancer detection and therapy solutions. It operates through the Cancer Detection and Cancer Therapy segments. The Cancer Detection segment include image analysis and workflow products. The Cancer Therapy segment consists radiation therapy products.

