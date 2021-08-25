Morgan Stanley Has $6.12 Million Holdings in Ichor Holdings, Ltd. (NASDAQ:ICHR)

Morgan Stanley lessened its holdings in shares of Ichor Holdings, Ltd. (NASDAQ:ICHR) by 2.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 113,829 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 2,496 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.41% of Ichor worth $6,124,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Stifel Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of Ichor during the 1st quarter worth approximately $484,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its position in shares of Ichor by 33.5% during the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 105,002 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,646,000 after purchasing an additional 26,375 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Ichor during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,528,000. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC grew its position in shares of Ichor by 7.7% during the 1st quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 818,235 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $44,021,000 after purchasing an additional 58,288 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in shares of Ichor by 107.4% during the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 34,429 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,852,000 after purchasing an additional 17,827 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.96% of the company’s stock.

Get Ichor alerts:

In related news, COO Kevin M. Canty sold 12,000 shares of Ichor stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.81, for a total transaction of $561,720.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Iain Mackenzie sold 2,500 shares of Ichor stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.14, for a total transaction of $100,350.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 17,864 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $717,060.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 80,408 shares of company stock valued at $4,345,668 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently issued reports on ICHR. B. Riley reduced their price target on shares of Ichor from $78.00 to $68.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Ichor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Ichor currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $57.14.

ICHR stock opened at $41.48 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $47.95. The company has a market capitalization of $1.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.35 and a beta of 2.29. Ichor Holdings, Ltd. has a 52-week low of $19.88 and a 52-week high of $63.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 2.73 and a quick ratio of 1.89.

Ichor (NASDAQ:ICHR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The technology company reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $282.31 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $285.00 million. Ichor had a net margin of 5.94% and a return on equity of 19.50%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Ichor Holdings, Ltd. will post 3.36 earnings per share for the current year.

Ichor Company Profile

Ichor Holdings Ltd. engages in designing, engineering, and manufacturing fluid delivery subsystems for semiconductor capital equipment. It offers gas and chemical delivery systems, which are key elements of the process tools used in the manufacturing of semiconductor devices. The firm also manufactures precision machined components, weldments, and proprietary products for use in fluid delivery systems for direct sales to its customers.

Recommended Story: Stock Market – What is a circuit breaker?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ICHR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ichor Holdings, Ltd. (NASDAQ:ICHR).

Receive News & Ratings for Ichor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ichor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.