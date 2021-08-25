Morgan Stanley Has $6.13 Million Stock Holdings in KraneShares MSCI All China Health Care Index ETF (NYSEARCA:KURE)

Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of KraneShares MSCI All China Health Care Index ETF (NYSEARCA:KURE) by 25.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 157,435 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 32,413 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 2.81% of KraneShares MSCI All China Health Care Index ETF worth $6,128,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. grew its position in KraneShares MSCI All China Health Care Index ETF by 54.6% during the first quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 40,495 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,576,000 after buying an additional 14,302 shares in the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise grew its position in KraneShares MSCI All China Health Care Index ETF by 46.5% during the first quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 7,465 shares of the company’s stock worth $291,000 after buying an additional 2,368 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its position in KraneShares MSCI All China Health Care Index ETF by 23.7% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 73,187 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,849,000 after buying an additional 14,011 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in KraneShares MSCI All China Health Care Index ETF by 1,484.8% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 6,339 shares of the company’s stock worth $247,000 after buying an additional 5,939 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in KraneShares MSCI All China Health Care Index ETF by 9.6% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 134,618 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,241,000 after buying an additional 11,838 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of KURE opened at $36.99 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $41.62. KraneShares MSCI All China Health Care Index ETF has a 12 month low of $32.40 and a 12 month high of $47.69.

