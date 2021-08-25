Morgan Stanley Has $6.20 Million Stock Holdings in EQT Co. (NYSE:EQT)

Morgan Stanley reduced its holdings in shares of EQT Co. (NYSE:EQT) by 65.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 333,506 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 629,191 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned 0.12% of EQT worth $6,198,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al grew its holdings in shares of EQT by 151.3% during the first quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 67,409 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,252,000 after buying an additional 40,587 shares during the last quarter. Capital Analysts LLC acquired a new position in shares of EQT during the first quarter valued at about $74,000. Encompass Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of EQT during the first quarter valued at about $13,422,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of EQT during the first quarter valued at about $1,215,000. Finally, Masters Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of EQT during the first quarter valued at about $1,858,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.79% of the company’s stock.

In other EQT news, CEO Toby Z. Rice purchased 28,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 2nd. The shares were bought at an average price of $17.83 per share, with a total value of $499,240.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EQT stock opened at $16.59 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a current ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. EQT Co. has a 52 week low of $12.27 and a 52 week high of $23.24. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $19.64.

EQT (NYSE:EQT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.03. EQT had a negative net margin of 28.97% and a positive return on equity of 0.67%. The business had revenue of $996.88 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1 billion. As a group, analysts expect that EQT Co. will post 0.49 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on EQT shares. Siebert Williams Shank upgraded shares of EQT from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of EQT from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. Mizuho cut their price target on shares of EQT from $33.00 to $29.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 13th. Truist boosted their price target on shares of EQT from $23.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Tudor Pickering upgraded shares of EQT from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, May 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. EQT has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $23.46.

EQT Corporation operates as a natural gas production company in the United States. The company produces natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and crude oil. As of December 31, 2020, it had 19.8 trillion cubic feet of proved natural gas, NGLs, and crude oil reserves across approximately 1.8 million gross acres.

