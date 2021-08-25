Morgan Stanley Has $6.26 Million Stock Holdings in Amphastar Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMPH)

Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Amphastar Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMPH) by 2.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 341,600 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,692 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.72% of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals worth $6,258,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al grew its holdings in Amphastar Pharmaceuticals by 67.6% in the first quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 43,789 shares of the company’s stock worth $802,000 after purchasing an additional 17,667 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter valued at about $275,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals by 1,889.3% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,492 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 1,417 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals by 3.3% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 194,086 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,555,000 after buying an additional 6,202 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals by 30.0% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 718,882 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,170,000 after buying an additional 166,002 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.64% of the company’s stock.

In other Amphastar Pharmaceuticals news, EVP Rong Zhou sold 6,000 shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.87, for a total value of $125,220.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 92,244 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,925,132.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Yakob Liawatidewi sold 31,524 shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.01, for a total transaction of $630,795.24. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 77,927 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,559,319.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 101,718 shares of company stock worth $2,002,558 over the last three months. 28.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

AMPH opened at $19.22 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 2.50 and a quick ratio of 1.71. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $20.21. Amphastar Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $16.91 and a fifty-two week high of $21.63. The company has a market capitalization of $923.18 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 91.53 and a beta of 0.73.

Amphastar Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AMPH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 8th. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21. Amphastar Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 2.72% and a return on equity of 8.01%. As a group, analysts predict that Amphastar Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 0.89 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on AMPH shares. Northland Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price objective on shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Monday, May 17th.

Amphastar Pharmaceuticals Profile

Amphastar Pharmaceuticals, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, market, and sale of technically challenging and proprietary injectable, inhalation, and intranasal products. It operates through Finished Pharmaceutical Products and Active Pharmaceutical Ingredients Products segments. The Finished Pharmaceutical Products segment manufactures, markets, and distributes Primatene Mist, enoxaparin, naloxone, phytonadione, lidocaine, and other critical and non-critical care drugs.

