Morgan Stanley Has $6.31 Million Stake in Fulton Financial Co. (NASDAQ:FULT)

Morgan Stanley trimmed its holdings in shares of Fulton Financial Co. (NASDAQ:FULT) by 50.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 370,619 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 376,374 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.23% of Fulton Financial worth $6,311,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Jane Street Group LLC increased its position in Fulton Financial by 13.5% during the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 17,961 shares of the bank’s stock worth $306,000 after buying an additional 2,130 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its position in Fulton Financial by 25.3% during the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,312,882 shares of the bank’s stock worth $22,358,000 after buying an additional 265,384 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in Fulton Financial by 439.1% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,725 shares of the bank’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 1,405 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its position in Fulton Financial by 1.2% during the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 5,361,682 shares of the bank’s stock worth $91,309,000 after buying an additional 65,864 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB acquired a new position in Fulton Financial during the first quarter worth $1,346,000. 61.74% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:FULT opened at $15.82 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.62 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.70. Fulton Financial Co. has a 52-week low of $8.89 and a 52-week high of $18.41. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

Fulton Financial (NASDAQ:FULT) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 19th. The bank reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.05. Fulton Financial had a net margin of 25.29% and a return on equity of 10.27%. The business had revenue of $214.29 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $217.31 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.24 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Fulton Financial Co. will post 1.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 1st were paid a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 30th. Fulton Financial’s payout ratio is presently 51.85%.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Raymond James reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $15.17 price target on shares of Fulton Financial in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Zacks Investment Research raised Fulton Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th.

About Fulton Financial

Fulton Financial Corp. is financial holding company, which through its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of consumer and commercial banking products and services. It offers checking account and savings deposit products, certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts. The company also offers investment management, trust, brokerage, insurance and investment advisory services to consumer and commercial banking customers in the market areas serviced by the subsidiary banks.

