Morgan Stanley Has $6.37 Million Stake in Safehold Inc. (NYSE:SAFE)

Morgan Stanley decreased its position in shares of Safehold Inc. (NYSE:SAFE) by 3.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 90,904 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,631 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.17% of Safehold worth $6,373,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in Safehold by 29.8% during the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 851,266 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,674,000 after purchasing an additional 195,376 shares during the last quarter. B&I Capital AG bought a new position in Safehold during the 1st quarter worth $11,929,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Safehold by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,687,384 shares of the company’s stock worth $188,387,000 after purchasing an additional 115,241 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in Safehold by 9.3% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 657,887 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,118,000 after purchasing an additional 55,809 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC bought a new position in Safehold during the 1st quarter worth $2,860,000. 27.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE SAFE opened at $87.85 on Wednesday. Safehold Inc. has a twelve month low of $51.04 and a twelve month high of $95.29. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $85.17. The stock has a market cap of $4.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 75.09 and a beta of -0.46.

Safehold (NYSE:SAFE) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $44.21 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $45.25 million. Safehold had a return on equity of 4.48% and a net margin of 36.87%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Safehold Inc. will post 1.31 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th were issued a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 29th. This is a boost from Safehold’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. Safehold’s payout ratio is 58.12%.

In other news, Director Dean S. Adler sold 10,370 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.23, for a total value of $925,315.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Istar Inc. purchased 14,071 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $71.06 per share, for a total transaction of $999,885.26. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 35,091,862 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,493,627,713.72. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders purchased 97,837 shares of company stock worth $7,184,865 and sold 57,270 shares worth $5,157,122. Insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on SAFE shares. Truist Securities lifted their price objective on Safehold from $72.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 31st. Truist lifted their price objective on Safehold from $72.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $86.07 price objective (down from $100.00) on shares of Safehold in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Safehold from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Safehold has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $84.01.

About Safehold

Safehold Inc operates as a real estate investment trust, which focuses on acquiring, owning, managing and capitalizing ground leases. It seeks to provide safe & growing income, as well as capital appreciation to shareholders by building a diversified portfolio of ground leases. The firm’s property is generally leased on a triple net basis with the tenant responsible for taxes, maintenance and insurance, as well as all operating costs and capital expenditures.

