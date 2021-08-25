Morgan Stanley Has $6.41 Million Stock Position in Xperi Holding Co. (NASDAQ:XPER)

Morgan Stanley lowered its stake in Xperi Holding Co. (NASDAQ:XPER) by 28.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 294,183 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 117,957 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.28% of Xperi worth $6,405,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Xperi by 267.8% in the 1st quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 103,188 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,246,000 after purchasing an additional 75,132 shares during the period. Gotham Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Xperi during the 1st quarter worth $439,000. Holocene Advisors LP raised its stake in Xperi by 605.0% during the 1st quarter. Holocene Advisors LP now owns 104,461 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,274,000 after buying an additional 89,643 shares during the period. Nokomis Capital L.L.C. raised its stake in Xperi by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Nokomis Capital L.L.C. now owns 586,724 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $12,773,000 after buying an additional 2,810 shares during the period. Finally, Putnam Investments LLC raised its stake in Xperi by 14.7% during the 1st quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 140,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,048,000 after buying an additional 17,900 shares during the period. 75.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, insider Paul E. Davis sold 6,902 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.28, for a total value of $153,776.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 129,893 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,894,016.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

XPER opened at $21.33 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $20.87. Xperi Holding Co. has a 1 year low of $11.03 and a 1 year high of $25.03. The firm has a market cap of $2.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.81 and a beta of 0.69.

Xperi (NASDAQ:XPER) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.14. Xperi had a return on equity of 20.39% and a net margin of 14.27%. Equities analysts forecast that Xperi Holding Co. will post 1.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 24th will be issued a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 23rd. Xperi’s payout ratio is 11.43%.

Several analysts recently commented on XPER shares. Maxim Group started coverage on Xperi in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $31.00 price objective on the stock. TheStreet downgraded Xperi from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Xperi from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $28.75.

Xperi Holding Corp. engages in creating, developing and licensing audio, imaging, semiconductor packaging and interconnect technologies. Its brands include DTS, HD Radio, IMAX Enhanced, Invensas, TiVo, and Perceive. The company was founded on December 17, 2019 and is headquartered in San Jose, CA.

